(WTNH) — Here’s a story no shopper wants to hear.

According to a new report out this week, one out of every five shopping malls in the country will go out of business by 2022.

It estimates a record 8600 stores will close this year alone.

Between 20 percent and 25 percent of American malls will close within five years.

This may not be surprising since more people are shopping online more now.