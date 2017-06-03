State Police Cruiser struck while protecting car accident in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was struck while protecting a car accident in Wallingford on Saturday morning.

According to troopers, the cruiser was protecting a car versus deer accident when it was hit on Route 15 northbound at exit 64 in Wallingford. At approximately 4:40 a.m., a 2003 Ford Focus being operated by Brian McLaughlin of Stratford was traveling north on Route 15 when it approached the stopped cruisers. McLaughlin veered right and struck one of the stopped cruisers occupied by a trooper.

McLaughlin was not injured at the time of the crash, however police believed he might have been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Troopers conducted a sobriety test on McLaughlin and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and he was subsequently arrested.

Troopers say this was a very minor crash with the cruiser receiving minor damage and the trooper inside of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police are using this accident to remind motorists:

don’t drink and drive.

obey the Move Over Law when emergency vehicles (police, fire, EMS, highway maintenance & tow trucks) are stopped on the highway with emergency lights activated.