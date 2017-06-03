I-91 in Meriden reopens after tractor trailer accident

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor trailer accident closed part of I-91 in Meriden on Saturday morning.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the accident involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle on I-91 southbound between exits 19 and 18 around 11:45 a.m.

The accident closed the right lane of the highway, officials said.

The accident was cleared around 20 minutes after it was reported and the right lane has since reopened.

There is no word if anyone sustained any injuries in the accident. There is also no word on what caused the accident.

 

