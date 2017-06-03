Tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 lbs of bananas rolls over on I-95 north

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane and shoulder of I-95 north in Clinton is closed Saturday morning after a tractor trailer accident.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer that was carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over on I-95 north. Troopers say the accident occurred just north of exit 62.

Authorities say there are minor injuries. It’s unclear what lead up to the tractor-trailer crashing.

#CTtraffic: I95 nb x62 Clinton left lane & shoulder closed for TT rollover w/minor injuries. TT carrying 40k lbs of bananas. #MoveOverCT pic.twitter.com/KNHfgdFox3 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 3, 2017

