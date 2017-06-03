UConn dining hall recipe wins national award

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut can brag that it serves award-winning food in its dining halls.

A recipe for a steak and egg burrito, created by UConn’s Dining Services, has been awarded a gold medal in the category of best local foods recipe by the National Association of College & University Food Services.

The burrito includes sautéed fruit and vegetables on top of white rice, sliced beef and an over-easy egg drizzled with Korean gochujang dressing.

It’s the third straight year the school’s dining services has won a gold medal from the national organization.

Last year, the school won best vegan recipe for its “Not So Crabby Vegan Crab Cakes with Remoulade Dressing.”

In 2015, the school took top honors in the best local foods recipe for its sweet potato gnocchi.

