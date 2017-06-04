Bill expanding infertility coverage advances to governor

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bill is heading to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy‘s desk that expands who is eligible for infertility coverage under their health insurance plan.

Current law limits coverage to people who are “presumably healthy” and unable to conceive a child or sustain a successful pregnancy during a one-year period. This bill removes the “presumably healthy” limitation, extending coverage to more patients.

The Senate voted unanimously for the bill Friday night. It previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously.

Democratic Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown, a proponent of the bill, tells the story of a cancer patient he knows who had to pay $12,000 out-of-pocket to preserve her fertility before she underwent chemotherapy.

A cancer survivor himself, Lesser says he faced the same difficult choice when he was diagnosed five years ago.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s