Deciding to adopt a pet with Pack Leaders Rescue of CT

With kids getting out of school many families might be thinking now is a great time to adopt pets.

Montana Cateni joined us from Pack Leaders Rescue of CT. The organiztion started with our founders Victoria and Americo rescuing an adorable blind dog in need. Victoria immediately became a volunteer for a local rescue.

Americo, a professionally certified dog behaviorist, soon jumped on board. Their home in Connecticut became a safe haven for dogs and cats in need both local and out of state.

Some things families should consider before adopting pets:

1 – Are you prepared to have a pet?

2 – Are you honestly ready for the responsibility?

3 – Does your schedule give plenty of time to take care of the animal?

4 – Can you afford to have it?