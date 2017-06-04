East Haven Police enforcing motorcycle safety

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the coming months, the East Haven Police Department is participating in motorcycle safety enforcement.

According to police, this effort is to help reduce motorcycle related injuries and deaths. They say with the warmer weather, the amount of motorists on the street will increase, thus creating a potential hazard to pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists alike.

The department says they will be paying extra attention to the areas that attract the majority of motorcycle activity. They say the areas include the shore/beach area, residential neighborhoods, and the towns major through-ways.

According to the department, officers will be looking violations such as: unsafe and reckless operation, excessive speeds, performing stunts or wheelies, and equipment violations. The department also says they want to encourage motorcycle operators to keep their throttles down while in town.

Police say it is important to understand that motorcyclists and motorists both share a responsibility to keep each other safe.

According to police, they are asking for voluntary compliance and say that it’s not their intention to deal with this issue through tickets. However, police say that they do expect motorcyclists to drive through our community and their own community with respect for everyone else around them.

The police say they will be forced to address operators that willfully disrespect these quality of life laws.

The East Haven Police Department says they suggest motorcyclists to do the following to ensure they stay as safe as possible while out riding:

  • Attend a motorcycle rider safety course.
  • Possess a valid driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement.
  • Wear protective gear including eye protection, helmets and high visibility/ protective clothing.
  • Operate motorcycles that are appropriate to their degree of skill.
  • Ride sober.
  • Be a defensive driver.
  • Follow all traffic laws.
  • Pay close attention to the vehicles around them, especially at intersections where a lot of motorcycle accidents occur.

