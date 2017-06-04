Fallen New Haven officer to be laid to rest on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fallen New Haven Police Officer Edward Douglas will be laid to rest on Monday.

Investigators say Douglas crashed his motorcycle in Myrtle Beach two weeks ago.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Church on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.

It’s still not clear what caused the accident.