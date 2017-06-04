Food safety tips for summer meals

(WTNH) – When it comes to nutrition, food safety is the “secret ingredient” for all summer meals. Registered dietitian Pat Baird joined us with important tips that will keep everyone safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 76 million Americans get food poisoning every year; and 5,000 deaths occur as a result of food-borne illnesses. USDA confirms food borne problems do increase during the summer.

What many people forget is that children, older adults, diabetics and anyone with an immune-compromised disorder are more susceptible to bacteria an viruses in food.

Summer meals are notorious for being loaded with saturated fat. The new dietary guidelines indicate that it’s the type of fat that consumers need to focus on – rather than the amount; and cautions everyone to keep saturated fat under 10% of total calories. There are lots of better choices in the “healthier” fats category that are perfect for summer enjoyment.

Summer is also the ideal time to include more fruits and vegetables into meals. Local produce is lower in cost, and farmers markets are everywhere. Fruits and veggies kick up nutrition a couple of notches, and they also help with weight because they’re low in calories and high in water and fiber.