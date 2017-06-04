Hartford tunnels proposal gets a boost from state Senate

- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate has given a boost to a plan proposed by two politician brothers to bury parts of Interstates 84 and 91 in Hartford underground in tunnels.

It’s now up to the House of Representatives to pass legislation which allows the state Department of Transportation to consider using available federal funds to construct the tunnels. The bill passed the state Senate 30-to-6 on Friday night.

The idea is being pushed by U.S. Rep. John Larson and East Hartford state Sen. Tim Larson, both Democrats.

Tim Larson says the Senate vote “sends a strong message to the federal government that the state of Connecticut is serious about seeing this project through.”

The brothers say a tunnel system would connect Hartford to its waterfront and free land for recreation and development.

