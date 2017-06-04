I-95 Northbound in New Haven shut down after a car rollover accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car accident closed one lane of I-95 northbound in New Haven on Sunday morning.

According to Connecticut DOT, a car rolled over around 11:15 a.m. between exits 48 and 50 going northbound.

The DOT says the right lane of I-95 north is closed, however, officials estimate it will reopen shortly.

Minor injuries were reported with the accident.

There is no word on what caused the accident or how many people were involved.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.