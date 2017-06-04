June? Not so much…

The month of June with April showers and April temperatures? Seems like the story! The sun will hang around for the morning but the rain and clouds will move in during the afternoon and will stick around, at least for a few more days. Steady rain moves in late this afternoon becoming more scattered tonight. Scattered showers stick around Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday morning.

This rain is not helping with the temperatures we would like to see in the month of June. We are well below the average for this time of year. Normal temperatures for this time are in the mid 70s and we sit right around the low 60s. Get this, on Tuesday it’s going to be stuck in the 50s! We’ll finally dry things out Wednesday afternoon and stay dry Thursday and Friday before rain showers return to the forecast on Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Intern Beth Finello and Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

