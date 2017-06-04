Norwich man arrested after admitting to drinking alcohol before driving

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man is facing charges after he drove drunk on Friday.

According to Police, 38-year-old Terrence Kirker of Norwich was stopped after a 911 caller observed erratic operation by the vehicle in front of them, including passing in a no passing zone. Officers caught up to Kirker’s vehicle and observed him driving over the center line.

Kirker allegedly told officers he had been drinking alcohol before he drove.

He is facing a DUI charge, as well as passing in a no passing zone and disregarding an S.T.C.

Police processed Kirker who was released on a $500 bond and will appear in court on June 16.