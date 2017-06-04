People come out to pedal for a cause in Oxford

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People pedaled for a cause in Oxford on Sunday.

The annual “Ride for Children” was held Sunday morning.

Riders picked from three routes biking either 15, 32 or 50 miles.

The ride benefits the Parent Child Resource Center.

“These monies will assist children and families in the Valley and beyond to receive the services that they need for the behavior and mental health issues that they face. This helps families and children lead productive lives,” said Joy DeMarchis, the Director of Development at BH Care and PCRC.

The Ride for Children hoped to raise $60,000 on Sunday.