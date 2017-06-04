St. Bernadette School in New Haven holds Touch A Truck Fundraiser

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Kevin Arnone)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meteorologist Kevin Arnone visited St. Bernadette School in New Haven on Sunday afternoon for a Touch A Truck Fundraiser.

Elementary students from the school were able to interact with different vehicles from the Coast Guard, New Haven Police and Fire Department and of course, the Mobile Weather Lab.

The event was able to happen before the rain came in to the state Sunday afternoon. Luckily, it wasn’t too hot so the kids were able to enjoy the outdoors after church.

St. Bernadette School in New Haven holds Touch A Truck Fundraiser

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s