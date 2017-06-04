Study skills to help children through final exams

(WTNH) – You can make sure your children are ready for their final exams with some simple study skills. CEO and Founder of Successful Study Skills for Students, Michelle Sagayln has some lessons from baseball great Yogi Berra when it comes to studying for a test.

Sagayln wants to share this advice:

1. “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

This may sound like a foregone conclusion but many people give up well before it’s over. While there is still even the slightest chance of success, we must try to succeed. If you look for an excuse to quit, then surely you will find it, but if you are always looking to press on towards the goal, more often than not you will make it to the end.

2. “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”

Opportunity knocks but once, so take advantage of it when it does. Get a good education in school, and go on to college and graduate school. A good education is available to virtually everyone now. Avoid situations that turn you away from your opportunity to learn, as they are trying to steal your future; do not allow this. Your future is yours, not your friends who want to goof off. In high school, do your work and learn; in college, take advantage of loans and scholarships. Remember, if you have the opportunity to study and get a good education, take it!

3. “Never answer an anonymous letter.”

Just like you wouldn’t answer a letter or a phone call without knowing who it’s from, you shouldn’t go into a test without being prepared fully. Read and study the assigned texts and be so comfortable with your subject that you can answer any possible question. Don’t rely on luck to pass an exam; leave nothing to chance, and make sure you have covered all bases when it comes to knowing the topic of the exam.

4. “If you don’t know where you’re going, you might end up somewhere else.”

When you don’t have a goal and you don’t know where you want to end up, you will likely settle for any outcome that seems reasonable. Sometimes you might find yourself accepting an outcome you didn’t want or expect. Before you set out on a journey, it is vital to set a goal. Make a series of small achievable steps towards achieving that end goal. Once again, if you know where you are going, you won’t stop until you have arrived at your destination. If you don’t have a goal, you might wind up with something you didn’t want or never expected.