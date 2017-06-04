Summer returns…just wait a bit!

So don’t say we haven’t been warning you for the last handful of days. Rain was scheduled to arrive this afternoon and that’s exactly what it did. Even I sat down this morning thinking, “I hope I’m wrong and it stays sunny all day.” That was unfortunately not the case and rain moved in right on schedule. The next few days will be frustrating with rain moving through. Annoyingly instead of steady consistent rain, some towns will see downpours rolling through every few hours, and other spots may see little rain after tonight. One thing you can bank on is chilly temps and lots of clouds all the way through Wednesday. So here’s a breakdown of the timing:

Monday: The morning drive starts off with rain and thunder possible. Not all of the state, but some will see big ol’ downpours. For much of the day, we’ll see random showers moving through. Best chance looks to be earlier in the day with some drying out happening during the afternoon drive home.

Tuesday: The chill arrives! Our morning temps start off in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Thanks to a persistent northeast breeze, our temps won’t really go anywhere throughout the day. Highs will struggle through the 50s and even though we will see periods of time without rain, expect to see lots of clouds throughout the day.

Wednesday: Rain continues on and off during the morning before tapering off.

Once we dry out, it’s a gradual improvement throughout the week. By the end of next weekend, 80s and sunshine return. Fingers crossed that happens!