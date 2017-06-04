Summer returns…just wait a bit!

By Published:

So don’t say we haven’t been warning you for the last handful of days. Rain was scheduled to arrive this afternoon and that’s exactly what it did. Even I sat down this morning thinking, “I hope I’m wrong and it stays sunny all day.” That was unfortunately not the case and rain moved in right on schedule. The next few days will be frustrating with rain moving through. Annoyingly instead of steady consistent rain, some towns will see downpours rolling through every few hours, and other spots may see little rain after tonight. One thing you can bank on is chilly temps and lots of clouds all the way through Wednesday. So here’s a breakdown of the timing:

sam hour by hour Summer returns...just wait a bit!

Monday: The morning drive starts off with rain and thunder possible. Not all of the state, but some will see big ol’ downpours. For much of the day, we’ll see random showers moving through. Best chance looks to be earlier in the day with some drying out happening during the afternoon drive home.

Tuesday: The chill arrives! Our morning temps start off in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. Thanks to a persistent northeast breeze, our temps won’t really go anywhere throughout the day. Highs will struggle through the 50s and even though we will see periods of time without rain, expect to see lots of clouds throughout the day.

chroma new haven pullout highs tuesday Summer returns...just wait a bit!

Wednesday: Rain continues on and off during the morning before tapering off.

pm temperature trend inland Summer returns...just wait a bit!

Once we dry out, it’s a gradual improvement throughout the week. By the end of next weekend, 80s and sunshine return. Fingers crossed that happens!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s