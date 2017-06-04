Tractor-trailer rollover shuts part of I-91 north in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed one lane on I-91 northbound on Sunday Morning.

Officials say the accident is between the towns of Meriden and Middletown.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the tractor-trailer rollover occurred between exit 18 and 20 on the northbound side of I-91. They say this accident has closed the left lane.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x19 Middletown left lane closed for minor injury TT rollover & fuel spill 78k lbs chicken. Crews on left side #MoveOverCT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 4, 2017

Connecticut State Police say the accident resulted in a fuel spill and 78,000 pounds of chicken. They say one person has a minor injury.

