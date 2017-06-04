Tractor-trailer rollover shuts part of I-91 north in Meriden

By Published: Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer has closed one lane on I-91 northbound on Sunday Morning.

Officials say the accident is between the towns of Meriden and Middletown.

According to the Connecticut DOT, the tractor-trailer rollover occurred between exit 18 and 20 on the northbound side of I-91. They say this accident has closed the left lane.

Connecticut State Police say the accident resulted in a fuel spill and 78,000 pounds of chicken. They say one person has a minor injury.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

