Yale hosts academic boot camp for military veterans

By Published:
- FILE - Yale University (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is preparing some military veterans for the transition to college life by hosting what it is calling an academic boot camp.

The camp, which began on May 28 and runs through June 10, is run by the Warrior-Scholar Project and it involves immersing recent military veterans in academic preparation courses.

They are taught how to frame their ideas in an academic context, think critically and formulate scholarly arguments. Officials say it’s designed to help the veterans develop and rediscover the skills and confidence necessary to successfully complete four-year undergraduate degrees.

The program was first launched at Yale in 2012. Since then, similar camps have been set up at other schools, including Harvard, Cornell and Georgetown.

