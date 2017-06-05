1 dead in crash that closes part of Route 15 in New Haven

Route 15 fatal crash in New Haven (WTNH/ Report It)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Route 15 in New Haven Monday morning.

The right lane of Route 15 northbound is closed at exit 59 after a vehicle hit a tree around 7:14 a.m.

Police say extrication was needed and that there is one occupant fatality. It is unclear if there was anyone else in the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

