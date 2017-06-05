1 dead in crash that closes part of Route 15 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Route 15 in New Haven Monday morning.

The right lane of Route 15 northbound is closed at exit 59 after a vehicle hit a tree around 7:14 a.m.

Accident, right lane blocked in #NewHaven on Hwy 15 NB between Exit 59 Rt 63 and Exit 60 Rt 10, stopped traffic back to Exit 56 Rt 121 — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) June 5, 2017

Police say extrication was needed and that there is one occupant fatality. It is unclear if there was anyone else in the car.

#CTTRAFFIC : Rt 15nb between x58 & x59 (Woodbridge/ New Haven)has right lane closed due to a serious car accident with injuries. #slowdown. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 5, 2017

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Drivers should expect delays in the area.