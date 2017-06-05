21 kittens found abandoned in Canton

By Published:
File photo of kittens

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Animal Friends of Connecticut are looking for foster parents for 21 kittens found abandoned at an emergency animal hospital in Canton over the weekend and eventually get the kittens into permanent homes.

Twenty-one kittens were found around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a large bucket by a nurse at the animal hospital.  The kittens are from a few weeks old to about 12 weeks old.   According to Animal Friends of Connecticut all but one of them are considered to be in good health despite some having worms and upper respiratory infections.   They are optimistic that the one who is not in good health can be treated.

Animal friends are looking for people to temporarily care for the kittens and are seeking donations to offset the cost of their care before they can be put up for adoption.  Only some of them are old enough to be adopted at this time.

Anyone interested in being a foster parent can call Animal Friends at 860-232-1393 or mail them at P.O. Box 370306, West Hartford, CT 06137-0306.  You can also visit their website at afo.org.

