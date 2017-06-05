A big chill (for June) ahead for Tuesday

If the temperature falls enough by midnight Monday, there is a good chance that Tuesday will be a record-breaking cool day in Connecticut. The record low minimum temperature is not in jeopardy, but the “mini-max” record for low maximum temperature may be tied or broken at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport.

Temperature records have been kept at Windsor Locks since 1905 and in Bridgeport since 1949. The coolest high temperatures on June 6 are 54° in Windsor Locks and 59° in Bridgeport. There is a good chance that the temperature will not get above those numbers on Tuesday afternoon, but it may not be that cool by Tuesday at 12 AM. There is a better chance that the Bridgeport record is broken. It was still in the upper 50s at 6 PM Monday, and may not get below 54° by midnight in Windsor Locks. The five June sixths with the coolest high temperature are listed below. Not surprisingly, they all had one thing in common – at least a bit of rain. We’ll see occasional showers on Tuesday.

Bridgeport

Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation 2000-06-06 59 50 2.21 2004-06-06 60 54 0.02 1982-06-06 61 54 0.83 1975-06-06 62 57 0.66 1970-06-06 64 59 0.97

Windsor Locks

Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation 2000-06-06 54 46 2.99 1982-06-06 57 53 1.55 1911-06-06 58 55 0.72 2004-06-06 59 52 0.03 1975-06-06 60 52 0.77