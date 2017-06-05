Oil spill closes part of I-84 westbound in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police have confirmed an accident Monday morning resulted in a highway oil spill in Waterbury.

State Police say that the left lane of I-84 westbound at exit 19 is currently closed after a car struck an oil tank that was in the road, causing a fuel spill on to the highway.

Accident, left lane blocked in #Waterbury on I 84 WB approaching Exit 19 Rt 8 S, stopped traffic back to Exit 22 Baldwin St #traffic — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) June 5, 2017

It is unclear why an oil tank from an oil truck was on the highway but the incident remains under investigation.

Two lanes were previously closed but one of the left lanes has reopened.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x20 Waterbury left two lanes closed due to oil spill from TT fuel tank. Reduce speed & use caution approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 5, 2017

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while officials take care of the scene.

News 8 will update this story as it develops.