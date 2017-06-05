Benefits to all the rain

I know that it’s really frustrating that the temperatures have been cold, we’ve seen a lot of rain and it’s been really cloudy out there. There are some positive things to this really not so great weather!

Jeremiah Weid, VP, J.H. Barlow Pump Company noted, “So the main calls we were getting were for no water.”

That was the unfortunate reality many homeowners without city water had to face just a few months back. As you may have expected, things have really changed since January. Our drought went from severe at the start of this year, to completely being eliminated over the last few weeks. That spells a different kind of issue for homeowners than a dry well.

“So now we’ve changed from getting calls for no water to getting calls that I have water in my basement. So the sump pumps aren’t working this year.” Mentioned Weid

Sure that costs money, but it’s a lot less than replacing your well!

Jeremiah said, “The average is between 6 and 10 thousand. Of course it depends on how deep your well is drilled. To replace a sump pump it can cost anywhere between $200 to $1000 depending on the size of the sump pump so it’s a much less expensive fix.”

So not only are homeowners not running out of water, they’re also saving on their electric bill. This is the time of the year where we shut the heat off, save money on the oil bill, but spend it to keep the house nice and cool. Fortunately for us, we’ve seen much less heat than normal for June so many haven’t had to use heat or air conditioning in at least a month!

Finally, I get it…you’ve probably had to mow the lawn a lot 10 times more this year thanks to all that rain, but at least your grass won’t look like this when the sun finally does return!