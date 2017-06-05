Bloomfield police looking for suspect in Simsbury Bank robbery

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bloomfield police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly robbed a Simsbury Bank on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the Simsbury Bank located at 864 Cottage Grove Road was robbed at approximately 1:22 p.m. Officers say the suspect was described as a man who is approximately 5’11” tall with dark hair and light skin. The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and large sunglasses.

Police say the suspect displayed a note to the teller. Workers at the bank then handed over money and the suspect fled without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Bloomfield police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (860)-242-5501.