Blumenthal to speak on Comey firing

Senator Richard Blumenthal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Just three days ahead of former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence committee U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will give his thoughts on the ongoing controversy that is dominating talk on Capitol Hill these days.

Comey will testify about his conversations with President Trump regarding involving former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

Senator Blumenthal has a news conference set for the legislative office building in Hartford Monday morning where he’ll talk about the alleged Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester in recent weeks.

