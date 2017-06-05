Bomb threat evacuates Danbury tech school

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A school in Danbury has been evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.

Police say state troopers and the fire department has responded to Henry Abbott Technical High School, at 21 Hayestown Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. for a reported bomb threat.

Students and staff have been evacuated while police investigate.

There is no word on when students will return to inside the building.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.