Brooklyn man arrested on sexual assault charges

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have made an arrest following a sexual assault investigation.

Andrew Racine, 31, of Brooklyn, Conn., was arrested on Monday for sexual assault charges.

The victim, also a Brooklyn resident, stated that on June 2, Racine knocked on her door and forced his way into her apartment when she began to open it. Racine then overpowered the victim and sexually assaulted her.

After speaking with the victim, police located Racine and brought him in for questioning. Racine admitted to troops his involvement in the crime, claiming that voices in his head told him to sexually assault the victim.

Racine was evaluated at Day Kimball Hospital before being brought into custody.

Racine has been charged with two counts Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, Home Invasion, and Kidnapping in the 1st Degree among other related charges. He was held on a $500,000 surety bond and will appear at Danielson Superior Court on Monday.