Butterfly stolen from Sandy Hook mural in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are investigating who may have taken one of the wooden butterflies from a Sandy Hook mural on Summer Street.

Just after 8:00 a.m. Monday, police responded to the “Rails and Trails”, located at 245 Summer Street, on a report of a theft from the Sandy Hook mural. Officers said that one of the twenty six wooden butterflies had been taken from the mural.

Police said it is unclear when the butterfly may have been taken from the mural. Officers checked the area, but did not find the missing butterfly, or any witnesses.

If you have any information that could help Southington police locate the missing butterfly, you’re asked to give them a call at 860-378-1600.