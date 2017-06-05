Crews searching Naugatuck River for source of oil spill

By Published:

(WTNH)–First responders in Naugatuck Valley have been searching the waters of the Naguatuck River on Monday night after reports of an oil spill.

It happened in the stretch of river that goes from Beacon Falls to Seymour. Fire officials said they received a report of an odor in the air around 7:15 p.m.

They’re still trying to pinpoint what kind of oil it is, and where it’s coming from.

“We think we have where it started,” said Seymour Fire Department Chief Michael Lombardi. “We do have quite a bit of oil in the water, hopefully it’ll wash away in the rain.”

Fire officials say there’s no concern for the public since this is not a source of drinking water.

DEEP officials will be back out Tuesday morning to in

