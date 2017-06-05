Cruisin’ Connecticut – Galloping at the Greenwich Polo Club

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Greenwich, home of the Greenwich Polo Club.

Polo is known as the “Sport of Kings,” but it isn’t just played by Prince Harry and Prince William. The Polo season in Connecticut kicked off yesterday, and I caught up with Polo superstar, Brandon Phillips to see what it’s all about.

Phillips grew up playing hockey and riding horses:

I was doing both as a kid. Hockey was the main thing I was doing, but I grew up on a horse farm. I was still in high school when I left to start playing professionally. Just like hockey, there’s checking – it’s very much like marking man-to-man.

Nine football fields can fit inside of one Polo field. The game is played with four players on each team. So there’s a total of eight horses on the field at once. But, each team brings 40 horses per match. So if you’ve done your math… yup – that’s 80 horses that rotate in and out of the game. The horses are riding between 35-40 mph throughout the match.

Phillips considers the sport a lifelong passion:

It’s every day, 365 days a year, trying to make the horse better. The better you know the horse, the better you’re able to play it. The more they know you, the more they want to play for you.

You can experience fast-paced action at the Greenwich Polo Club, June 11th. Tickets are $40 per car. Learn more here. 

