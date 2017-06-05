Eversource demonstrates dangers of high voltage wires

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource Energy showed the public the dangers of high voltage wires on Monday with a live line show-and-tell.

The company wants to make sure first responders remember how dangerous a situation can be upon arrival.

Eversource’s safety team suited up and gave a demonstration in Norwalk. The crew showed how various items acted once they came into contact with the electric delivery system. The demonstration showed there can be disastrous results if first responders aren’t careful.

A tree branch can catch fire once it contacts 7,600 volts of electricity. When a Mylar balloon touches wires, it goes up in flames immediately.

Aluminum ladders can cause fires as well once they come into contact with a live wire.

In fact, squirrels have been known to cause many electrical outages as well when their tails touch live wires.

“The public doesn’t understand the hazards of our electrical system, “said Eversource Energy Adminstrator Peter Neary. “…we spend a lot of time with first responders and we have first responders here today so that they understand the hazards and know how they can give us information and they can make the scene safe until our linemen can get there and make repairs.”

First responders keep the public away from live wires, and that in itself keeps many lives safe.

For more information on high voltage wire safety, please visit Eversource’s website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/ct-c.

 

