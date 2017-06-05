Familiar products and high voltage electricity could be a dangerous mix

Related Coverage Eversource warns Mylar balloons could cause power outages

NORWALK, Conn. (WTMH) – What happens when a Mylar balloon or a ladder comes in contact with high voltage electricity- 7,600 volts of electricity?

A “live line” demonstration is being held for first responders from across the state at the DoubleTree Hotel in Norwalk at 9:30 a.m Monday morning weather permitting.

It’s part of a training series hosted by Eversource.

A safety team from the company will demonstrate the effects of electrical contact and how various items can damage and impact the electrical delivery system.

Mylar balloons are especially popular for special occasions like birthday and graduation parties.