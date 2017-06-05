Farm fresh season at Bishop’s Orchards

By Published:
Bishop's Orchard in Guilford, CT

(WTNH)- Farm fresh season has arrived at Bishop’s Orchards with locally grown produce, summer signature items, and pick-your-own coming soon.

6 generations have graced Bishop’s Orchards since it’s start in 1871. A family owned and run business, it has merged from small farm stand, to dairy farm, ice, and multiple renovations at its current location. With over 300 acres, they host a destination season with pick-your-own, CSA, events & shoreline wine festival.

The Bishop family represents the fine tradition of growing and selling the finest quality native fruits and vegetables. We have everything for your cost conscious meals and family gatherings, from wines, soups, salads, vegetables and fruits to prepared foods, including trays of our most popular dishes! Don’t forget cider, meats and of course pies! Our farm market, winery and bakery is open year-round and conveniently located in Guilford CT near exit 57 of I-95. Treat friends and family to our variety of farm gifts and our selection of fruit baskets. Come see our llamas, alpacas and goats too!

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s