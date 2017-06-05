Farm fresh season at Bishop’s Orchards

(WTNH)- Farm fresh season has arrived at Bishop’s Orchards with locally grown produce, summer signature items, and pick-your-own coming soon.

6 generations have graced Bishop’s Orchards since it’s start in 1871. A family owned and run business, it has merged from small farm stand, to dairy farm, ice, and multiple renovations at its current location. With over 300 acres, they host a destination season with pick-your-own, CSA, events & shoreline wine festival.

The Bishop family represents the fine tradition of growing and selling the finest quality native fruits and vegetables. We have everything for your cost conscious meals and family gatherings, from wines, soups, salads, vegetables and fruits to prepared foods, including trays of our most popular dishes! Don’t forget cider, meats and of course pies! Our farm market, winery and bakery is open year-round and conveniently located in Guilford CT near exit 57 of I-95. Treat friends and family to our variety of farm gifts and our selection of fruit baskets. Come see our llamas, alpacas and goats too!