Final week to change registration for Municipal Primary

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Voters in Connecticut have until June 12th to change party enrollment in order to vote in “new” party’s municipal primary.

If making a change of party enrollment by mail, voters are advised to start early in order to allow sufficient time for postal delivery.

You can also make changes can be easily done online at: click here.You will still need to mail their completed registration change to their town election officials.

The deadline for new voters and for unaffiliated voters to enroll in a party for the primary is September 7th via mail/online or noon on September 11th in-person.

The municipal primary will be held on September 12, 2017. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.