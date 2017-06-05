Four people injured after grill explodes in Las Vegas

(AP) — Las Vegas firefighters say four people were injured in a possible barbecue grill explosion at the pool area of an apartment complex.
According to reports, the victims were taken to a hospital for thermal burns and other injuries.
A statement by investigators says there was no damage to structures around the pool area.
Firefighters are still investigating whether the Saturday explosion was caused by a faulty grill or human error.