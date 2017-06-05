Funeral held for New Haven police officer killed in motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A funeral was held Monday for New Haven police officer who died in a motorcycle accident. 31-year-old officer Edward Douglas was killed in a motorcycle crash May 27th in South Carolina.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Douglas had been on the New Haven force for four years. At his funeral at Trinity Temple Church of God in New Haven, friends and fellow officers remembered an officer with a mischievous smile.

“He was an absolute monument. A big guy. The oddest grin you’ve ever seen on anybody’s face. He had a comfortableness around people” said New Haven Police Media Liaison David Hartman.

New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Douglas grew up in New Haven and wanted to stay connected to the people. “He lived in public housing. We always want the community to know that we haven’t forgotten them. He lived there as an officer and worked with the community there to try to increase the quality of life in the area” Chief Campbell said.

Officers from a number of police departments around the state attended the funeral.