Gas prices stay leveled out in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gas prices like the temperature around the state have managed to level out, and it’s unclear whether or not they’ll go up anytime soon.

According to GasBuddy, Average retail gasoline prices in New Haven have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.48/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37/g.

Including the change in gas prices in New Haven during the past week, prices Sunday were 4.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 0.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on June 5 in New Haven have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.44/g in 2016, $2.86/g in 2015, $3.88/g in 2014, $3.77/g in 2013 and $3.81/g in 2012.

Areas near New Haven and their current gas price climate:

Waterbury- $2.43/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.45/g.

Connecticut- $2.54/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.

Bridgeport- $2.49/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

