Google Trends reveals Connecticut’s most misspelled word

(WTNH) — After Ananya Vinay correctly spelled “marocain” at the Scripps National Spelling Bee last Friday, the 12-year-old California native officially became the winner of the 2017 competition and took home a $40,000 cash prize.

She and her opponent, Rohan Rajeev, endured numerous rounds against one another and had to spell words like “durchkomponiert,” “tchefuncte,” and “​cheiropompholyx.”

There’s no doubt that spelling isn’t everyone’s strong point. Shortly before the National Spelling Bee took place, Google Trends revealed America’s most misspelled words and mapped the top searched “how to spell” words in 2017 by state and some of the findings are surprising.

Google Trends found that Connecticut’s most frequently searched term is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” The term, which is thirty-four letters simply means fantastic. The word originated in the 1940s and became popular after the 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Connecticut spellers fared well in comparison to the rest of the nation. While not everyone is expected to be able to spell 25 letter words, residents of other states struggled to spell four and five letter words. “Liar” was the most searched how to spell term in Rhode Island and “twelve” was the top searched term in New Jersey.

Google Trends found that Idahoans searched how to spell “quote” the most, Alabamians searched “nanny” the most and Oregonians searched “sense” the most. Connecticut and West Virginia were the only two states that searched the most for words longer than 20 letters.

“Beautiful” was one of the most commonly searched words nationally as well as “pneumonia.”