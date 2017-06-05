Hamden man accused of holding relative at knife-point

HAMDEN, Conn.(WTNH)–Hamden Police say a call for a domestic dispute led them to 45-year-old Jermaine Smith. Police say Smith threatened a woman in the home with a knife and took off. Officers had a description of Smith and were able to find him.

Police say Smith had an argument with a family member that escalated into him threatening her with a knife. There were no injuries.

Smith is being charged with disorderly conduct and threatening. He was being held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Meridan Superior court on June 5, 2017.