How to avoid a Tiger Woods meltdown

(WTNH)- Tiger Woods is picking up the pieces after his DUI arrest over Memorial Day weekend. Relationship expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin says there are a few things you can do to avoid making the same mistakes:
1. Have an identity and purpose separate from your work. Your profession/work is what you do, it should not totally define who you are. This is a great talking point to begin the conversation since this sets a solid foundation for when your career does not go according to plan.
2. Surround yourself with people who genuinely care about you and not what you can do for them or how your money will enrich them. This will prevent you from being surrounding by people who don’t have your best interest at heart.
3. Embrace failure in all its forms, personal and professional, and view it as an opportunity to grow! Sometimes you win & sometimes you learn!

