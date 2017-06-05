Make a Wish gets support from Barberino Auto Group

(WTNH)- Fulfilling the dreams of kids across the state who are dealing with life-threatening medical conditions. That’s what Make a Wish Connecticut has been doing for years and they recently got some help from the Barberino Auto Group for a special fashion show. “Runway for Wishes” was held at Barberino Nissan in Wallingford on June 3rd. For more information or to donate, click here.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.