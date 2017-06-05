Middletown police make drug, firearm arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police arrested a man after going through with a search and seizure warrant on Friday.

According to police, detectives from the Middletown Police Department Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division prepared to execute a signed narcotics search and seizure warrant on 27-year-old, Brandon Drake of Middletown.

Police say they stopped Drake’s vehicle and detained Drake in handcuffs as he was advised he was subject of a search and seizure warrant for his person and residence. They say he was searched and a detective located three Suboxone sublinual packets in his wallet.

Police say the two other parties that were occupying the vehicle were both known drug dealers. They say they searched the two others, nothing was found and were released from the scene.

Authorities say they then transported Drake to his apartment and executed the search warrant.

During the search, police say they found drug paraphernalia including pipes and a marijuana grinder. They say a digital scale was found with marijuana residue.

Police say they found 1.4 grams of marijuana, a pistol magazine loaded with 6 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition, a .380 caliber ‘Jiminez Arms INC’ pistol containing one full magazine and one round in the chamber. They say a total of 13 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition were seized from the house.

According to police, the pistol was located on a shelf that stood approximately three feet tall and was disengaged and loaded with ammunition. They say the firearm was well within the reach of children who live in the home, as well as the children that were visiting, posing a significant risk to their safety and well being.

Authorities say Drake is also prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm, as he is a convicted felon.

Police say Drake was charged with negligent gun storage, criminal possession of a handgun, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, risky of injury on three counts, possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana and held on a $500,000 surety bond. Drake will be in court on Monday in Middletown.

Prior to this search and seizure police say, Drake is currently on probation. They say he was convicted of carrying a firearm without a permit in 2009 and was sentenced to one year in prison. Police say he also had previous convictions for criminal mischief, interfering with a 911 call, interfering with a police officer, breach of peace, threatening, possession of marijuana, no pistol permit, larceny, assault, and six counts of violation of probation .