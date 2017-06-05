Middletown Police make marijuana arrest near school

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – Middletown Police responding to call about a possible fight, wind up arresting a man on marijuana charges Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to Main Street and Ferry Street just after 10:00 p.m., and found 25-year-old Demar Boxley involved in a fight with another person. When police patted Boxley down, they found 9 baggies of marijuana which investigators believe was packaged for sale.

Boxley is charged with marijuana possession and intent to sell. He is also charged with possession of drugs near a school, since the arrest occurred less than 1000 feet from the Green Street Arts and Learning Center.

Boxley is due in court Monday.