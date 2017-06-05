Mother of “Baby Doe” testifies in Boston

BOSTON (WTNH) — The mother of “Baby Doe” took the stand in Boston on Monday.

Rachel Bond testified that she was too scared of former boyfriend Michael McCarthy to tell anyone what happened regarding the death of her young daughter.

“I can never get her back…Michael killed her,” said Bond. “I couldn’t hold it back anymore.”

2-year-old Bella Bond was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. Bond was allegedly beaten to death by McCarthy in 2015.

Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body.