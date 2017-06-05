New device aimed at combating snoring

(WTNH) — According to the National Sleep Foundation, 90 million Americans snore. A new device that you tuck under your pillow is looking to reduce that number.

The device, called the Smart Nora, identifies when the user is snoring. It then inflates an insert into the pillow to gently move the user’s head. This changes their head and neck position, stopping the snoring.

“I was excited,” said user Leslie Gray. “Being able to have a good night sleep and wake up with my husband was a really nice thing.”

Smart Nora hasn’t been in too many studies, but past research suggests that changing the angle of the neck may help with snoring.