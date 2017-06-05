Outgoing Chamber of Commerce President Tony Rescigno talks career, New Haven business

By Published:

(WTNH)–At the end of this year, Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce President Tony Rescigno will call it quits.

The 72-year-old Rescigno has served the city in which he was raised for 17 years. He feels good about where he’s leaving the city, and hopes to have a hand in hiring the chamber’s next chief because he says New Haven has so much to offer.

He knows business well, as he had his own when he was just a little boy.

“There was an organization on Orange Street called “Friends of Boys,” and they would take your shine box, they would paint it and give you a number, give you a laminated card and assign you a corner in the city. So I had my own business at 8 years old on the corner of State and Olive,” Rescigno said.

There are about 2,000 members in the chamber, and Rescigno would like to see those numbers come up. He said he has no idea what he will do on Day 1 that he isn’t working, saying the job has been a real joy.

