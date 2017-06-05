Parents Reminded of Tips to Keep Kids Safe Online

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)- The Better Business Bureau wants to remind parents of the dangers children can face online: fake websites, viruses, scams, and of course… bullying. The BBB reminds parents the risks reach far beyond the computer, and include smart phones, tablets, and social media.

“It is a sad fact,” said Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz, ” that young children and older students can be harassed, threatened and embarrassed by their peers.” Schwartz goes on to remind parents, “Most bullying occurs through social media and email, sometimes with devastating consequences. Parents can help nip such problems in the bud by keeping the lines of communication open.”

The BBB says you can keep your children safe with parental controls and filters, or by installing software.

The bureau offers these tips:

Monitor their activities

Create their accounts

Check privacy settings

Discuss the limits of sharing

Keep the lines of communication open