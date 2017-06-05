Parents Reminded of Tips to Keep Kids Safe Online

By Published:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)- The Better Business Bureau wants to remind parents of the dangers children can face online: fake websites, viruses, scams, and of course… bullying. The BBB reminds parents the risks reach far beyond the computer, and include smart phones, tablets, and social media.

“It is a sad fact,” said Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz, ” that young children and older students can be harassed, threatened and embarrassed by their peers.” Schwartz goes on to remind parents, “Most bullying occurs through social media and email, sometimes with devastating consequences. Parents can help nip such problems in the bud by keeping the lines of communication open.”

The BBB says you can keep your children safe with parental controls and filters, or by installing software.

The bureau offers these tips:

Monitor their activities

Create their accounts

Check privacy settings

Discuss the limits of sharing

Keep the lines of communication open

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s