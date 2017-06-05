Police looking for information regarding shooting incident

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are asking the public for information on a shooting incident that happened in Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to Police, at 2:44 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received multiple calls reporting shots fired at the park on 77 Grove Street. Police immediately responded to the scene and found from bystanders that a disturbance between individuals in the park resulted in weapons that were fired multiple times.

Officers secured the scene and searched the area for evidence. According to authorities, no injuries have reported yet.

New London Police is asked to contact the depart at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP 411 (847411).